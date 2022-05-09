Michael Cohen says missing tapes could prove Trump lied about siccing security on protesters
Michael Cohen leaving a federal court in Lower Manhattan in 2018. (Shutterstock.com)

The former fixer and personal lawyer for Donald Trump gave a deposition this Monday, testifying that the former president lied under oath and ordered his security guards to get “rid of” protesters they later beat up, The Daily Beast reports.

Michael Cohen also testified that evidence of Trump's alleged lie was likely destroyed. Cohen was called as a surprise witness in a lawsuit over the way Trump Organization security personnel attacked demonstrators, saying he was in the room when Trump made the order -- a claim the Trump Organization disputes.

"According to court paperwork listing the evidence at the upcoming trial, the demonstrators who sued only got one building surveillance tape, which purportedly shows corporate security chief Keith Schiller making his way through the lobby to fight demonstrators outside the building on New York City’s Fifth Avenue," reports The Daily Beast.

"But the building regularly took security video on the 26th floor outside Trump’s office and in the elevator, which would easily prove if what Cohen claims is true—that he was in the room when Trump allegedly gave the order and walked alongside Schiller out the suite and down the lift."

IN OTHER NEWS: Jim Jordan declared 'your 401K misses Trump' – and got hit with this gut-wrenching response

Trump testified under oath last year regarding the 2015 incident. "The president was exactly how you would expect him to be, he answered questions the way you would expect Mr. Trump to answer questions, and conducted himself in a manner that you would expect Mr. Trump to conduct himself," lawyer Benjamin Dictor told Reuters.

SmartNews