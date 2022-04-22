Michael Flynn says Trump made a 'huge mistake' endorsing J.D. Vance: 'People around him are advising him poorly'

Before appearing at a campaign rally for Josh Mandel's candidacy in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio, retired Lt. Gen. and former national security adviser Michael Flynn said Donald Trump's endorsement of J.D. Vance was a "huge mistake," the Springfield News-Sun reports.

“He’s got people around him that are advising him and I think they advised him poorly," Flynn said.

After Trump endorsed Vance on Saturday, Mandel supporter Rob Scott, who was Trump’s 2016 campaign state director, said he and others asked Trump to take back his endorsement of Vance but is doubtful that will happen.

“Warrior spirit. Fighter. He’s exactly what we need in our political life in our country right now,” Flynn said of Mandel. “The United States of America is at risk once again and in this case domestically.”


