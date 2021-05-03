Michael Flynn ridiculed for appearing to forget words to Pledge of Allegiance — while remembering QAnon one

At a Bikers for Trump rally, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn appeared to forget the words to the Pledge of Allegiance.

Flynn was in South Carolina for Linn Wood, who is running to take over the Republican Party in South Carolina.

"I want you to hear, not just listen, every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance. That is our pledge to each other, that is our pledge to this country. It's a Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America. So put your hand over your heart, take your hats off here. Place your hand over your heart," Flynn told the crowd before botching the Pledge. "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, indivi-..." He then trailed off and let the crowd continue for him.

He then proceeded to tell the audience that Wood is the only man for the job because South Carolina Republicans aren't real Republicans.



"We are not going to accept this RINO crowd, these Republicans that have been stabbing — they've been stabbing Trump in the back, they've been stabbing you in the back," Flynn said.

It was something that prompted hilarious backlash and mockery from the internet.

