Michael Flynn compares midterm 'takeover' to revolutionary wars as he trolls Democrats at polling place

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn mocked Democratic voters at a polling place while comparing the midterm elections to revolutionary wars.

In an election day live stream with conservative podcaster Steve Bannon, Flynn pointed his camera at the Democratic Party's voter tent.

"I don't know if you can see over here, Steve, but that's the sad side," he mocked. "You know, it's very sad.Head down, it's amazing."

"But here we are!" Flynn said, aiming his camera at the Republican tent. "And I'm going to tell you, this is going to be a historic turnout. This is on the level of a French, American, whatever revolution you want to call it."

"But the next stage of this, Steve, the next stage of this takeover is going to be accountability," he added.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.