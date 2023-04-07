Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson’s battle in trailer for ‘Still’ documentary
Tracy Pollan, left, and Michael J. Fox arrive at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. - Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Michael J. Fox opens up about his decadeslong battle with Parkinson’s disease in a new trailer for the eagerly anticipated documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.” Directed by Academy Award-winner Davis Guggenheim, the film tells the life story of the beloved Canadian American actor, known for roles in “Family Ties,” “Back to the Future” and “Spin City.” Archival backstage footage from his film and TV projects are juxtaposed with vintage photos, interviews and scripted recreations of key moments from Fox’s life — including the moment he discovered Parkinson’s symptoms at the height of his ...