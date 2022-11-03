Michael Moore explains why he doesn't trust Republican promise not to cut Social Security

On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore tore into Republicans and their lobbyist allies who claim the party has no interest in cutting retirement programs like Social Security and Medicare if they win control of Congress.

Key House Republicans have internally discussed the idea of using the debt ceiling negotiations, which are crucial to prevent catastrophic economic collapse next year, as a bargaining chip to force harsh cuts to these programs. And Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), chair of the Republicans' Senate campaign arm, has included as part of his 11-point "Rescue America" plan a requirement that Congress have to continually reauthorize every federal program — including Social Security and Medicare — every five years, or automatically sunset it. Nonetheless, some key GOP allies are trying to downplay these threats, with anti-tax lobbyist Grover Norquist telling MSNBC anchor Ari Melber "nobody wielding any power [wants to cut those programs]. It's not going to happen and it's not something that's being discussed by the leadership of the Republican Party."

Speaking to Melber, Moore begged to differ.

"All these people say 'oh, no, we're not going to do anything,'" said Moore. "So sayeth the people that won't acknowledge the legitimacy of the 2020 election. I mean, they — they have — back in the day you would just say, well, they're not telling the truth. They're pulling your leg. Maybe you'd say the word lie. But they have lived during these last two years propagating a Big Lie about our democracy, about the election of 2020 that Joe Biden isn't really president."

"So automatically anything they say like this, oh, no, we're not going to touch Social Security, whatever, obviously if you have half a brain, you're not going to be trusting anything that they're saying. So that's my first reaction to that."

Moore also reiterated his recent mantra that he believes — a self-admitted minority among analysts — that Republicans will not actually win in the first place, due to the overwhelming anger of women voters over the overturning of abortion rights.

