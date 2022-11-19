Michael Moore: The GOP is 'imploding' — and the House is just their 'consolation prize'

On Friday, writing for his blog, liberal filmmaker Michael Moore — one of the few analysts to predict Republicans would not have a blowout win in the 2022 midterm elections — forecast that the GOP is "imploding" — and that their new, razor-thin majority in the House is a "consolation prize" for losing the bigger fight for America.

"How rare is it when the so-called winners (barely, of the House of Representatives) are actually considered a bunch of losers?! (Think Houston Astros, 2017 — won the World Series but forever known as a bunch of cheaters. Ouch.)" wrote Moore. "That’s where the Republicans are at today."

"Hailed just weeks ago as the new conquerors on their way to victory — 'REPUBLICANS WILL TAKE CONTROL OF THE SENATE WITH FOUR NEW SEATS!' 'REPUBLICANS WILL WIN THE HOUSE BY 50 SEATS!!' 'BIDEN IS OVER! CRIME! INFLATION! TRUMP IN 2024!'" wrote Moore. "Whoops. They couldn’t defeat a single sitting Democrat in the United States Senate! In fact, the Democrats took one of theirs, something that rarely happens in a first midterm. Americans at the polls last week resoundingly rejected Trump-backed candidates and chose to vote for Democracy and abortion rights over the cost of a gallon of gas."

The new House majority, Moore, wrote, is "anemic" and "weak" — and there are several reasons why Republicans may not hold it for long.

"Republicans who barely won in a blue district can read the writing on the wall — if they want to stay in Congress, in order to win, they are going to have to switch parties. If just one or two do that, it could make all the difference in the Democrats being back in charge," wrote Moore. Furthermore, their majority is slim enough that they could be vulnerable if any vacancies or special elections occur.

"By winning the House, the Republicans may have won the battle, but they’ve lost the war. They know this. You can see it in their reactions over the past few days. Their party is imploding. It’s time for the few sane and moderate Republicans to jump ship and either become Democrats or declare as an independent and caucus with the Democrats," concluded Moore. "Or, just head out the door saying you’re going out for a pack of smokes… and never come back."