Indicted Capitol cop tells jury he's 'embarrassed' he tipped off MAGA rioter on Facebook: report

On Monday, NBC News reported that Michael Riley, the former Capitol Police officer indicted for obstruction of justice in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, told a jury he is "embarrassed" by his actions.

Riley pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for tipping off a rioter to remove incriminating posts from Facebook that put him at the scene.

"Michael Riley, a now-former U.S. Capitol Police Officer who sent messages to Jan. 6 rioter Jacob Hiles shortly after the insurrection, told jurors on Monday that he believed Hiles when he posted that he was forced into the Capitol by the pro-Trump mob," reported Ryan J. Reilly. "Riley testified that he regrets reaching out to Hiles 'every day' and that this has been 'the worst year' of his life. Riley was charged in October 2021, and resigned from the department that month, although the details of his departure and current status have been concealed from jurors."

"Riley, who fishes in his free time, befriended Hiles, a boat captain with a social media following, shortly before the Capitol attack," said the report. "After another member of the Chesapeake fishing community tagged Riley in Hiles' Facebook post about entering the Capitol, Riley sent Hiles a private message telling him to take down the part of his post where he admitted going into the building. 'Just looking out!' Riley wrote in a message in which he said he shared Hiles’ political views. Hiles told the FBI about Riley's messages after he was arrested."

Riley later deleted his own comments on Facebook tipping off Hiles — but, he told the jury, he never meant to obstruct justice, and deleted the comments out of anger at himself: “I was embarrassed because I had reached out to him in the first place and allowed myself to get in a position like this. I never intended for any of this to happen ... I was very upset that he was telling the FBI that we were buddies.”

As part of his plea bargain, Riley will avoid jail time, but must complete two years' probation and 60 hours of community service, as well as pay $500 in restitution.

