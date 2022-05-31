Trump-backed prosecutor John Durham loses first major case after Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted

Former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann was acquitted on Tuesday in a major blow to the probe being led by prosecutor John Durham into the origins of the FBI's investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign's dealings with Russian operatives.

Durham, who was appointed by former Attorney General Bill Barr and who had the backing of former President Donald Trump, had accused Sussmann to lying to the FBI.

In a statement released after the verdict, Durham said he was "disappointed in the outcome" but said he would "respect the jury's decision" and thanked them for their service.

Durham's probe has already gone on far longer than former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia and, unlike Mueller's probe, has so far produced no convictions.