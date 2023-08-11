Michigan woman lied about buying guns for son who made threats against Democrats: prosecutors
The mother of a man who allegedly made threats against Democratic lawmakers has been charged with lying about purchasing the weapons that her son was found with, ABC News reported.

Michelle Berka, 56, of Michigan, knowingly lied when she denied buying the five guns, according to prosecutors. Her son. Randall Berka II, was arrested in March and charged with illegally possessing guns. He was accused of making death threats against President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as well as people in the LGBTQ community.

Prosecutors say Michelle Berka told the FBI that her son “scared” her and he should be incarcerated because she “does not think the mental health treatment is working" -- during the same time she purchased three long guns and one handgun for him.

She faces up to 10 years in federal prison if she is convicted.

