Lindsey Graham's pick for Biden SCOTUS nominee jailed a man for 12 years for selling 8 ounces of marijuana

Although President Joe Biden has not yet made his nomination for the United States Supreme Court vacancy opened up by Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has openly been lobbying Biden to choose Michelle Childs, a United States district judge of the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina.
However, the American Prospect has brought to light a case that could raise questions about Childs's views on criminal justice in the United States.
The case involves a man named Willie Roy Goodwin, who in 2009 pleaded guilty to multiple counts related to his possession and distribution of marijuana.
Goodwin tells the Prospect that he expected to have at least some time in prison, especially since it was his third arrest for marijuana sales, which carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.
However, because he was a nonviolent offender and because he had only been caught selling a mere eight ounces of marijuana, he figured that a judge would look favorably on him if he pleaded guilty.
This was not to be the case, however.
"After hearing the prosecution’s argument, [Childs] sentenced Goodwin to 12 years for his half a pound of cumulative marijuana sales," writes the Prospect. "Because it was a non-parolable third-strike offense, that meant that Goodwin was compelled to serve a minimum of 85 percent of that sentence locked up with violent offenders: ten-plus years of hard time, regardless of good behavior."
In a phone call with the Prospect, Goodwin called the sentence "crazy" and complained that he "had more time than people in there who killed somebody."
