Dem primary candidate confused after receiving over 2K early votes but zero votes on election day
Michelle Long Spears (campaign website)

After receiving more than 2,000 early votes this May in the District 2 Democratic primary for the Board of Commissioners in Atlanta's DeKalb County, Michelle Long Spears was confused when she received zero votes on election day, The New York Times reports.

“I was surprised to see that there were zero votes reported for me in the precinct where my husband and I had both voted — for me,” Spears told the Times.

This Memorial Day weekend, the county’s Board of Elections and Registration conducted a hand count of the ballots, but than a week after the election's returns came in, the result is still undecided. Now elections board will conduct an audit, citing a series of “technical issues.”

"Election officials said that the late withdrawal of a fourth candidate in the race and a redistricting error had led to a computer programming glitch that caused a miscount. That made it appear as if Ms. Spears had not received a single vote in all but four of the district’s nearly 40 precincts, according to the county’s election supervisors. They characterized the glitch as being isolated," The Times reports.

The elections board is scheduled to meet this Friday to certify the results of the race.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dele Lowman Smith, the chairwoman of the DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections, saif that the board believes "that taking the extra time to review and audit the results is imperative to maintaining the public’s confidence in elections, and we are eager to work with our partners at the Secretary of State to prevent these types of issues from reoccurring in the future."

