Louisiana judge under fire for slur-laced video shot in her home during burglary: report

On Tuesday, WBRZ2 reported that Michelle Odinet, a city court judge in Lafayette, Louisiana, is under fire after a video shot in her home that appears to use the N-word to describe a man who broke into her house.

"The suspect, a 59-year-old man named Robert Handy, was arrested in connection with the incident," said the report. "But a video that appears to capture the response to the burglary is what concerns many. The footage, which was shared with various news outlets and on social media sites, apparently features a group of people watching home surveillance video of the burglary and making fun of the burglar as he attempts to break in. Among the joking narrators, a woman's voice is heard referring to the suspect as the n-word and comparing him to a roach."

The identity of the woman behind the voice is unknown. Odinet says she was under the effects of a sedative shortly after the incident and does not recall the racial slurs in the moment.

"I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it," she said. "Anyone who knows me and my husband, knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives. I am deeply sorry and ask for your forgiveness and understanding as my family and I deal with the emotional aftermath of this armed burglary."

This comes amid a number of high-profile incidents where state and local judges have come under scrutiny for racial incidents.

In New York, a Black burglary defendant saw his sentence reduced after the presiding judge, Frank Labuda announced he was "probably retarded in growth," and in Alabama, Judge Randy Jinks was removed from office for, among other things, asking the court's only Black clerk if he dealt drugs to pay for his new car.