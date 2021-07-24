Arizona Republican 'booed off stage' before Trump speech at 'protect our elections' rally

Arizona state Sen. Michelle Ugenti, who is running in the Republican primary for Secretary of State, received a cold reception at a "Big Lie" rally where Donald Trump is scheduled to speak.

The event, hosted by Turning Point Action, is titled the "Rally to Protect Our Elections."

Mary Jo Pitzl, reporter for The Arizona Republic, described the scene.

"Boos from the #trumprally crowd drown out Michelle Ugenti as she makes her pitch for AZ Secretary of State. 'Listen up!' she says but the crowd ignores here and she cuts her talk short and walks off the stage," Pitzl reported.

KPNX-TV reporter Brahm Resnik also reported on the event.

"Whoaa. GOP Secretary of State candidate ⁦Michelle Ugenti⁩ is booed off stage at TPUSA rally for Trump. She opposed GOP lawmaker's wish list for election changes," Resnik reported. "FYI Trump base crowd was primed to boo Michelle Ugenti. Wasn't anything she said. Boos rained all over room from start till she bailed out."