Michigan AG says there is 'absolutely' enough evidence to charge phony GOP electors

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, there's "absolutely" enough evidence to charge 16 Republicans who signed a certificate falsely claiming that they were the state's presidential electors in December 2020. She also says their criminal prosecution should be carried out by federal authorities, the Detroit Free Press reports.

"Seemingly there's a conspiracy that occurred between multiple states. So if what your ultimate goal is, is not just to prosecute these 16 individuals, but to find out who put them up to this, is this part of a bigger conspiracy at play in order to undermine the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, not just in Michigan but nationally?...It creates jurisdictional issues," Nessel said during a Tuesday news conference.

"I feel confident we have enough evidence to charge if we decide to pursue that. Again, I want to make it clear, I haven't ruled it out. But for all the reasons I stated, I think that it's a better idea for the feds to pursue this," she said.

As the Detroit Free Press points out, on Dec. 14 of last year, Michigan's 16 legitimate Electoral College delegates met in the state Capitol to formally cast their votes for Joe Biden. However, the phony electors also tried to get into the building but were denied entry. The Republicans who signed the certificate, including Michigan Republican Party Co-Chairwoman Meshawn Maddock and the state's Republican national committeewoman, Kathy Berden, falsely claimed they were the "duly elected and qualified electors."

