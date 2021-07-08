Trump allies face police investigation for alleged 2020 election scams outlined in damning report
Allies of former President Donald Trump are facing investigations by state police and the Michigan attorney general for alleged scams related to the 2020 presidential election.

Bridge Michigan reports that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and state police agencies have agreed to investigate claims outlined in a damning report issued by a GOP-led committee in the Michigan State Senate that concluded Trump allies were "purposefully defrauding people" with lies.

Two figures likely to come under scrutiny, Bridge Michigan writes, are attorney Matthew DePerno and former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, hardcore Trump allies who received blistering criticism in the Michigan State Senate report for lying about the 2020 election.

Republican State Sen. Ed McBroom, who chaired the committee, told Bridge Michigan that "we found circumstantial, but substantial, evidence that some people were committing fraud and extorting people for money," which is why he and his fellow commissioners recommended the Michigan AG run a criminal investigation into the matter.

In addition to criticizing Trump allies for spreading misinformation about the election, the Michigan State Senate report also concluded that "there is no evidence presented at this time to prove either significant acts of fraud or that an organized, wide-scale effort to commit fraudulent activity was perpetrated in order to subvert the will of Michigan voters."

