'Republicans could be in trouble in Michigan' as poll shows them out of step on Trump and abortion: report

The Detroit Metro Times is reporting that "Republicans could be in trouble in Michigan" thanks to a new poll showing them out of step with voters on subject like abortions and claims about mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

An EPIC-MRA poll of 600 people between May 11 and 17 found that 63% said they disagree with the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, with only 26% of voters said they support overturning it.

As the Metro Times points out, many Michigan Republicans are running on platforms that oppose all forms of abortion. The poll found that 57 percent of likely voters identify as pro-choice, and 33 percent are pro-life. An additional 10 percent are undecided.

In regards to the 2020 election, the poll found that only 27 percent of likely voters believe Joe Biden stole the election from Donald Trump, while 61 percent believe Biden won fairly. About 12 percent are undecided.

President Joe Biden is also unpopular in the state, however, as 52 percent of voters surveyed had an unfavorable opinion of him.

Read the full report over at the Detroit Metro Times.