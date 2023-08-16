Focus moves to fake electors in Nevada after criminal charges in Georgia and Michigan
Gage Skidmore.

In the wake of Donald Trump and 18 of his alleged co-conspirators being indicted in relation to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election's results in Georgia, some are wondering if Trump could face the same charges in Nevada.

Among those indicted in Georgia were the so-called "fake electors" who signed certificates declaring Trump the winner In Georgia. Similar charges have been filed in Michigan.

But as the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Jessica Hill points out, the fate of the Nevada electors who signed similar documents is still unknown.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Hill writes that the Georgia indictment mentions the "schemes" that took place in other battleground states, including Nevada which Trump lost by over 30,000 votes. But the state's Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford hasn't announced any kind of impending action.

"The attorney general’s office, who declined to comment but pointed the Las Vegas Review-Journal to its statement on X, reviewed Nevada’s criminal statutes and determined they do not directly address the electors’ conduct, according to the statement it released Aug. 3 after Michigan’s fake electors were charged," Hill writes.

Read more at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

SmartNews