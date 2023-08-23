Indicted Michigan fake electors face furious backlash: report

The indicted fake electors in the Michigan 2020 coup scheme are facing fury around the state, reportedThe Guardian on Tuesday.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel first announced the charges last month against the plotters, including former Michigan GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock, Michigan GOP National Committeewoman Kathy Berden, Wyoming Mayor Kent Vanderwood, and Shelby Township Trustee and Clerk Stanley Grot. Some have already faced administrative punishment; Grot, for example, has had his power to administer elections suspended ahead of trial.

But that is not enough for many Michiganders, who are calling for the fake electors who serve in state office to resign or face recall votes.

“Over 2 million people voted for Joe Biden in Michigan, and Stan Grot decided that our votes didn’t matter,” said Shelby Township Democratic activist Alisa Diez. She is also outraged that he is still drawing a state salary despite being suspended from his role: “What, we pay him for a job he can’t do? It’s ridiculous.”

Amy Facchinello, another indicted elector who sits on the school board of Grand Blanc and has a history of promoting QAnon conspiracies, has faced similar pressure. “Eight felony charges aren’t a good look for a school board member,” said local businesswoman Michelle Ryder, who filed a recall petition against Facchinello.

Michigan is not the only state where the fake elector plot — which intended to use the fake electors as a pretext to block counting of the real ones and certifying the election — are coming under legal scrutiny. The fake electors in Georgia, including state GOP Chair David Shafer, are under indictment as well. Arizona has also opened an investigation into the fake electors in that state, and the fake electors in Wisconsin are facing a civil suit.