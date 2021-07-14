Michigan GOP leader abruptly resigns after he dared to say Trump lost in 2020

The leader of the Michigan Republican Party who dared to counter his party's narrative and say that Donald Trump legitimately lost the 2020 election has resigned from his position.

"I resigned my position as executive director and the reasons will remain between me and Chairman Weiser," Roe said in a statement to the Detroit Free Press. He did not state a reason for his resignation.

"We've built an amazing team and I know they will be very successful in 2022. I look forward to helping however I can," he said.

As the Free Press points out, Michigan GOP officials are under growing pressure from pro-Trump activists to take to investigate the results of the 2020 election.

In November, Roe told POLITICO "the election wasn't stolen" and that "there is no one to blame but Trump" for his loss. In May, Michigan GOP precinct delegates put forth a resolution for Roe to be fired over his words.

"He said there was no fraud — again, that's something that doesn't line up with what we think really happened — and then he said it's all Donald Trump's fault," Michigan GOP organizer Debra Ell told the Washington Post.

