Loser election conspiracists eye taking over the entire Michigan GOP

The Michigan Republican Party suffered a brutal defeat in this fall's midterm elections, as multiple election conspiracy theorists who ran for key statewide races were soundly defeated by incumbent Democrats.

Despite this, reports the Associated Press, the Michigan GOP may soon be run by these loser candidates, as at least two of them have thrown their hats in the ring to be the party's next chairperson.

The most prominent name to announce a run for the position so far is Kristina Karamo, the pro-Trump community college professor and secretary of state candidate who made multiple outlandish statements about Democrats selling baby parts and drinking the blood of infants.

Even though Karamo's rhetoric appeared to be a turnoff for voters during her failed secretary of state campaign, she doubled down on it in announcing her candidacy for Michigan GOP chair, as she warned the state was on "the precipice of tyranny, which voting alone will not be able to overcome."

Failed Michigan attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno, who also stoked false claims about the 2020 election being "stolen" from former President Donald Trump, has also announced he will be running for state party chair. On top of this, Tudor Dixon, who lost to incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by double digits, may also declare her candidacy for the position.

Jamie Roe, a Michigan GOP consultant, tells the AP he is wary of what will happen to the party if the loser election conspiracists fully take it over.

“There is no way on God’s earth that the donors of the state would entrust a DePerno or Karamo with the resources needed to regain power,” Roe said. “There will have to be something done outside the traditional structure.”