Michigan GOP state senator gets probation for inappropriately touching a nurse
Michigan State Sen. John Bizon

State Sen. John Bizon (R-Battle Creek) has been sentenced to a year of probation and fined $1,130 for inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner when he was sick with COVID-19.

On Aug. 14, Bizon, a physician, visited the Oaklawn Medical Group to seek treatment for COVID-19, when he allegedly “intentionally grabbed her with his right arm/hand, by her waist, pulled her into his body, squeezed her hip with his right hand, and told her he is an otolaryngologist,” according to the police report.

Bizon faced a misdemeanor assault and battery charge, which he pleaded guilty to last month in Calhoun County.

Among the fine and his yearlong probation, which prohibits him from using drugs or alcohol, he is also required to take a mandatory mental health assessment and is not allowed to contact the nurse or her clinic.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey has previously stated that he does not plan to take any punitive action against Bizon. Shirkey’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether or not that is still the case.

Bizon ran an ear, nose and throat practice in Battle Creek until 2019. He was first elected to the state Senate in 2018 and represents Calhoun, Barry and Ionia counties.


Michigan Advance is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Michigan Advance maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Susan Demas for questions: info@michiganadvance.com. Follow Michigan Advance on Facebook and Twitter.

SmartNews