Michigan GOP lawmaker 'stripped of his legislative duties' after being accused of domestic abuse

A Michigan Republican state representative has been stripped of his legislative duties after he was accused by a Democratic colleague of committing domestic abuse.

The Detroit Free Press reports that GOP State Rep. Steve Marino was accused by fellow State Rep. Mari Manoogian of abuse, although it is not clear at this point what the nature of the alleged abuse was.

Nonetheless, Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth moved to strip Marino of his committee assignments and vowed to cooperate with Michigan State Police officers who are investigating the allegations.

Manoogian released a statement acknowledging the situation, although she asked for privacy and did not disclose any specific allgations.

"The unfortunate reality is that many people in our society have experienced domestic abuse, which often comes from someone we would never expect," she said. "None of us are immune to a volatile relationship regardless of our career. It can happen right here in our legislature where abuse of power and threats to ruin a colleague's reputation, as well as threats of public shaming, can be used to intimidate fellow members of the legislature."