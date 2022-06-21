Michigan Republican wants to designate January 6 as 'Remembrance Day' for standing up to 'tyrannical' government

"All of which underscores the committee’s central point that the threat to democracy continues as Trump and his supporters still deny the outcome of the 2020 election and what took place on Jan. 6th," wrote Carpenter. "Trump may not be testifying to the committee, but his public reaction to the committee’s work should not be ignored."



She noted that among the things Trump continues to do is target former Attorney General Bill Barr and Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to stop the Electoral College count. When speaking on Friday, Trump ranted about former Attorney General Bill Barr, saying he was “was afraid of certain things," such as being impeached. “I said, ‘What’s wrong with being impeached? I got impeached twice, and my poll numbers went up.”

When it came to Pence, Trump recalled saying, "'If you do this you can be a Thomas Jefferson.' And then after it all went down I looked at home one day and I said, 'Mike, hate to say this, but you're no Thomas Jefferson.'" Jefferson never stopped the election certification.

The other thing Carpenter noted is that Trump is still defending those who attacked the U.S. Capitol. Trump, she explained, doesn't see any problems with the Proud Boys or other militias.

"This entire charade of the Unselect Committee is a brazen attempt to detract the public's attention from the truth. The truth is that Americans showed up in Washington, D.C. in massive numbers (but seldom revealed by the press), on Jan. 6, 2021," Trump said, still focused on the size of his crowds.

She noted that the speech Trump made to the religious group would have been Pence's kind of crowd, but not anymore.

Trump is also still using violent rhetoric to incite his supporters.

"After the second hearing, which focused on Trump’s false claims about the election, Trump issued a 12-page response rich with examples of disinformation," she explained. "Among other things, Trump called committee members 'treasonous' and said that 'Democrats created the narrative of January 6th to detract from the much larger and more important truth that the 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen.'"

He went on to use the words "treason" several times.

"It’s precisely the kind of rhetoric that Gabriel Sterling, the Georgia election official and lifelong Republican, warned about in December 2020 when he said, 'Someone’s going to get hurt, someone’s going to get shot, someone’s going to get killed,'" Carpenter quoted. That, she said, is what happened on Jan. 6.

She went on to note that over the weekend Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) revealed a letter he got threatening the assassination of himself and his family.

“There is violence in the future, I’m going to tell you,” Kinzinger said. “And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently.”

For people who believe that the election was stolen, violence like this is the next logical move.

"That’s right. And Donald Trump himself is telling us so," closed Carpenter.

Read the full column at The Bulwark.