Michigan Republican wants to designate January 6 as 'Remembrance Day' for standing up to 'tyrannical' government
Michigan State Rep. Steve Carra (Photo via Michigan House Republicans)

A Republican Michigan state lawmaker has introduced a resolution that would commemorate January 6 as a "Remembrance Day" for people who purportedly have suffered under the yoke of a "tyrannical" government.

The Detroit News reports that State Rep. Steve Carra on Tuesday pushed a resolution that would mark January 6 as a day to be remembered "for the heinous and tyrannical actions levied on society by an unhinged and politically motivated ruling elite."

Among the grievances cited by Carra were the closures of schools and "unconstitutional mandates" that were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic that so far has killed more than one million Americans.

Carra's resolution also touches on the main reason why January 6 is remembered -- namely, for the deadly riots that took place at the United States Capitol building that were intended to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The resolution does not condone the riots, but it does try to downplay them by blaming "a few rogue and malicious agitators, a small fraction of passionate individuals from the crowd in attendance for the rally who got caught up in the moment, and most importantly a lack of proper security on-site, for the damage that was done on Jan. 6, 2021."

Democratic Michigan State Rep. Joe Tate blasted Carra's resolution and said that its central premise about January 6 was "blatantly not true."

