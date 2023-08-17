Michigan's birth total has reached a level not seen since 1940

The Detroit skyline is seen on Nov. 7, 2014. - Joshua Lott/Getty Images North America/TNS
LANSING, Mich. — The number of births recorded in Michigan last year is expected to be the lowest annual total since World War II, a development that highlights concerns about the state's aging population and ability to attract young people and businesses that seek to employ them. The state tallied 100,853 live births in Michigan in 2022, according to provisional data obtained by The Detroit News and confirmed Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The last time Michigan reported fewer births in a year was 1940, 82 years earlier, when there were 99,106 live births. ...