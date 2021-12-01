Suspect in Michigan school shooting identified as Ethan Crumbley -- parents face potential charges

The suspect in the Michigan school shooting has been identified by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald as 15-year-old sophomore student Ethan Crumbley.

Police said that a Crumbley opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun at Oxford High School, which is near Detroit, shooting at least 30 rounds that have now left four students dead and six students and one teacher wounded.

The suspect's father allegedly purchased the 9mm Sig Sauer that was in the shooting just four days earlier on Black Friday. Prosecutors say that charges are being considered against both of his parents.

Crumbley has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism, assault, and weapons possession charges. He had posted photos of the gun, and him firing it, to social media just before the shooting.

RELATED: Mother of police shooting victim breaks down after seeing son’s final moments for first time

“I am absolutely sure after reviewing evidence that it isn’t even a close call," McDonald said at a briefing. "It was absolutely premeditated.”

There was no immediate explanation for the attack, which sent panic through the 1,800 students at the school, according to police.

Crumbley surrendered to police in the hallway of the school, with several rounds still in the gun, police said.

"In investigating the incident with the school, the suspect had been involved in a meeting over behavior issues the prior day and the day of the shooting. The Sheriff's Office was not made aware of the meeting or became aware of any issue until after the event occurred. Nothing of concern was noted in his school file prior to the first meeting. There are also no documented cases of bullying of the suspect with the school," the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Oakland County prosecutor announces charges against 15-year-old in Oxford High School shooting www.youtube.com


With reporting from AFP

SmartNews