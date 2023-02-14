Michigan State University shooter takes his own life after killing three and injuring at least five

Lying in court is generally bad, but lying before a grand jury is almost always prosecuted, former prosecutor Harry Litman explained earlier on Monday on MSNBC, citing Rudy Giuliani as a "target" in the investigation.

"It may include a summary in aggregate of the number of times that they met, and usually the conclusion is going be filled with thank-yous, whether it's the court staff, the judge, the grand jurors for the time," explained Flemming. "So, it's gonna be interesting when it's released, and we'll see whether it does actually give us, a view as to what to expect. I think what I took from it, is that there are at least eight sections to this report. So, there are several categories, if you will, that we will be able to ultimately see, perhaps not on Thursday, but hopefully at some point in the future. So, this is gonna be a very detailed report, and the DA is no doubt looking at it very closely, and examining what, if any, charges the senior team will be able to support."

Weissmann agreed people should be conservative in their expectations of what is made public on Thursday, saying that the judge agreed with Willis' concerns about protecting the due process of those who are not being charged if they might be disparaged in the report.

"That seemed to be the guiding principle. So, I find it very unlikely that in the three sections that are being released on Thursday, that we're going to see names," Weissmann said. "That being said, the area where I think I would sort of lean in, in terms of what you might expect, is for a grand jury that is talking about concerns about witnesses who came in and lied. That, to me, suggests there will be some details about what they were witnessing, even without their names. And it does suggest to me, that it would be unlikely that they did not recommend some sort of charges against some people."

He explained that it's clear that they're not absolving everyone of crimes if there is another grand jury scheduled to begin meeting next month.

"But again, I do think it remains to be seen exactly how much we get on Thursday," he concluded.

Flemming explained that one of the main focuses of Willis and her office would likely be protecting the information to ensure that the charges made would result in convictions that can be upheld in court.

Last month, Trump's lawyers said it was clear that Fulton County wasn't pursuing him because the grand jury didn't even invite him in as a witness.

