Michigan State University shooter takes his own life after killing three and injuring at least five

The Michigan State University campus was still on lockdown at midnight as the local news heard on police scanners that there was someone with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, NBC affiliate WDIV reported. The chief confirmed at the briefing around 12:30 a.m. that it was the shooter had killed himself.
Police also said that the officers approached the suspect and that's when he shot himself.
East and Lake Lansing, about five miles from campus developed a significant police presence and police roped off the area. It was the same location as those hearing of a self-inflicted gunshot victim.
CNN reported that it was a body on the road, but local reporters couldn't confirm it until the briefing. Police collected around the area as cameras watched from afar. It was approximately four hours after the shots were first heard on the campus.
Around the time police were supposed to do their next briefing the East Lansing police announced that it would be delayed until 12:20 a.m. Reporters on campus saw police cars speeding off with sirens blaring a little before midnight, heading east. It was the first movement that those on the scene said they had observed since arriving.
WDIV reported the police had remained very quiet throughout the evening as hundreds of law enforcement descended on the campus.
The MSU Police released a photo of the suspect they were searching for, and there were several unconfirmed videos being posted as replies showing what folks thought was the shooter walking outside of buildings where they were sheltering in place.
\u201cSUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim.\u201d— MSU Police and Public Safety (@MSU Police and Public Safety) 1676338812