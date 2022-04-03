Trump fact-checked locally after spreading election lies during 105-minute rally speech: report

Donald Trump was fact-checked on Saturday after holding a lie-filled campaign rally in Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press headline on the rally read, "Trump hammers at false claims of voter fraud in return to Michigan."

"Beginning his speech about 7:30 p.m., Trump immediately attacked President Joe Biden and began hammering at false claims that the 2020 election in the state was rife with fraud and corruption," the newspaper reported. "Trump's relentless disinformation campaign about the last election has left Michigan Republicans divided. While some continue to push for another review of the last presidential election, as Trump and his allies have demanded, others have condemned attempts to relitigate the contest, saying it's time to move on."

Trump is backing Matt DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state in Michigan.

"Many Republicans have voiced concerns that DePerno and Karamo could be viewed as too extreme and too linked to Trump by voters and cost them chances to win with more mainstream voters in November," the newspaper reported. "Experts agree that while election fraud exists, there is little evidence that it is widespread. Numerous audits, reviews and other studies have not found any indication of widespread corruption in the 2020 election in Michigan, including an investigation led by Republican state legislators."







