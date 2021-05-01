Mick Mulvaney goes on Newsmax to whine about the press — one day after it apologized for lying

One day after Newsmax admitted there was "no evidence" to back up their election fraud conspiracy theories, former Trump acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney appeared on the far-right cable network to complain about mainstream media organizations.

Newsmax issued the public apology after being sued for defamation.

Mulvaney complained that fact-checks of Trump's 2019 State of the Union address lowered public opinion of the speech.



"President Trump's State of the Union speech once again was chock-full of stretched facts and dubious figures. Many of these claims have been fact-checked repeatedly, yet the president persists in using them. Here, in the order in which he made them, are nearly 30 statements by the president," The Washington Post reported at the time.

Mulvaney resented the coverage.

"Most media is not in the news business anymore, it's in the entertainment business and it's really hard to do," Mulvaney said, while on Newsmax.

"I think what it comes down to is people need to critically think about everything they see and know that if the see something come off of CNN or The Washington Post it's going to be biased towards the left," Mulvaney argued. "That's just the world we live in."

"By the way, biases exist all across the spectrum, but it is hard and it's really going to be a challenge for us as a republic to try and figure out a way to get good information, cause it's getting harder and harder to find," Mulvaney said.

"That's why we're here at Newsmax -- you can download the Newsmax app, it's been done 5 million times already," host Joseph Pinion replied.