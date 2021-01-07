Mick Mulvaney abruptly resigns from Trump administration -- and issues an ominous warning

Former White House chief of staff and current special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney has abruptly resigned from his post while issuing an ominous warning about what President Donald Trump might do next.

CNBC reports that Mulvaney resigned hours ago in the wake of the pro-Trump mob that overtook the United States Capitol building on Wednesday.

"I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can't do it," Mulvaney told CNBC. "I can't stay."

The former Trump loyalist then said that others in the administration were considering resigning but may stay on out of fear of what Trump could do in their absence.

"Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they're worried the president might put someone worse in," he said.