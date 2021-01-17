Mick Mulvaney's niece listed on the permit for Trump rally that became Capitol insurrection

The Associated Press did an extensive expose on the public records available for those who participated in the "Stop the Steal" rally that ended with a riot and insurrection against the U.S. Capitol.
One piece of the report outed Maggie Mulvaney, niece to top Trump's old aide Mick Mulvaney, as the VIP Lead on the permit that Women for America First requested for the Trump rally.
According to the AP, the younger Mulvaney "worked as director of finance operations for the Trump campaign, according to her LinkedIn profile. FEC records show Maggie Mulvaney was earning $5,000 every two weeks from Trump's reelection campaign, with the most recent payment reported on November 13."
The insurrection on the capitol led to the resignation by Mick Mulvaney, who had moved from being Trump's chief of staff to United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland after March 2020. He confessed to CNBC that he wanted to resign because his reputation would likely take a hit for the rest of history, prompting people to say "'Oh yeah, you work for the guy who tried to overtake the government.'"
In Feb. 2019, Trump's IRS granted tax-exempt status to Women for America First labeling it as a "social welfare organization."
It's unclear if there will be complaints filed to remove their tax-exempt status after their participation in the insurrection.
While the event was first started by activist groups, at some point the Trump supporters noticed a chance in the agenda and speakers.
Kimberly Fletcher, the Moms for America president, said that the event from a small group to a massive and professional stage.
"I don't know who was in the background or who put it together or anything," she explained.
Many others have links to the Trump campaign who appeared to make the event happen under the guise of supporters rising up instead of doing it directly through the Trump campaign.