Miffed GOP lawmaker calls former Trump prosecutor 'an obstructing witness' after closed-door deposition

A former prosecutor who oversaw Manhattan’s investigation of former President Donald Trump dodged questions at a closed-door deposition Friday of the House Judiciary Committee, GOP Rep. Darrell Issa said.

After the meeting, Issa said Mark Pomerantz repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment during his testimony. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in regards to a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in a case that Republicans call a “political persecution.”

In his opening statement, Pomerantz said he was invoking the Fifth because the Manhattan District Attorney’s office warned him before he published a book on the investigation that he could face criminal liability if he revealed any confidential information.

“This deposition is for show,” Pomerantz said in his prepared remarks. “I do not believe for a moment that I am here to assist a genuine effort to enact legislation or conduct legislative ‘oversight.’”

Speaking to reporters, Issa called Pomerantz "an obstructing witness who has no intention of answering any questions.”

Pomerantz was subpoenaed by the Republican-controlled House committee in the wake of him leaving Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office over disagreements about the Trump investigation. The panel, chaired by GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, is investigating how Bragg handled Trump's indictment.



