Migrant crossings in Mediterranean leave thousands dead

ROME (Reuters) - Dozens of migrants died on Sunday after they were shipwrecked off southern Italy, the latest such disaster. The United Nations has registered more than 20,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014, making it the most dangerous migrant crossing in the world. Here is a timeline of some of the worst shipwrecks in the zone over the past eight years, according to data gathered by the U.N.'s missing migrants project. The number of dead relates to bodies that were recovered. The figure given for the numbers of missing is often provided by survivors. In mos...
Elon Musk slams Dilbert backlash as 'racist' against whites
February 26, 2023
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is slamming the fallout over Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams' comments bashing Blacks as "racist" against whites.
Newspapers across the nation have dropped the Dilbert comic strip since Adams unleashed a tirade Wednesday on his YouTube program saying that white people should "get the hell away from Black people." Adams also called Black people a "hate group," adding: "I don't want to have anything to do with them." Adams has continued to defend his comments.
In a series of tweets responding to the uproar on Sunday, Musk insisted that "the media is racist," and the backlash against Adams is "racist against whites."
"For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians," Musk tweeted. "Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist."
Musk did agree with another tweet that said “Adams’ comments weren’t good," but which also added that ” there’s an element of truth” to them. Musk indicated in another reply that media organizations promote a “false narrative” by giving more coverage to unarmed Black victims of police violence than they do to unarmed White victims of police violence.
Musk had earlier tweeted — then deleted — a response to a complaint by Adams about newspapers pulling his comic strip. “What exactly are they complaining about?” asked Musk, who was then apparently out of the loop about the controversy, or simply didn't get it.
Adams angrily erupted in his controversial video last week as he cited a Rasmussen poll that found 26 percent of Black Americans disagreed with the statement that “it’s okay to be white,” and another 21 percent said they were “not sure” about the statement.
Adams indicated that the poll was evidence that Black Americans hate whites, and that there's "no fixing this." He has since emphasized on Twitter that he was responding to the poll results.
The poll statement about whether or not it's "okay" to be white originated as part of an online trolling campaign launched by the far right that was then embraced by white supremacists, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Former prosecutor sets target date of end of March for Georgia grand jury indictments
February 26, 2023
The foreperson in the Fulton County special grand jury is speaking out after the report excerpts were released to the public about the findings around the 2020 election. According to her interview, there were about ten indictment recommendations, which may also include Donald Trump.
Speaking to MSNBC about the revelations on Sunday, former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade, who now teaches at the University of Michigan Law School, thinks that it is "highly likely that Donald Trump is to be charged."
Trump's lawyers released a statement after the conclusion of the special grand jury proclaiming his innocence because he wasn't called to testify. Typically, targets don't get called before the grand jury, however. Trump claimed on his social media platform that he has been fully exonerated.
McQuade also noted that because this is a "special grand jury," they send referrals to the main grand jury starting in March. They will have the power to indict, while the first did not.
The new grand jury will have access to all of the interviews and investigations without much need to collect additional information. McQuade thinks this will essentially reduce the timeline to everything being finalized by the end of March.
There was another clip of the jury foreperson who said she wanted to subpoena the former president to shake his hand and swear him in. It was something that McQuade said, "as a former prosecutor, it made my hair stand on end."
See the conversation below or at the link here:
MSNBC 02 26 2023 14 28 55 www.youtube.com
Fox could hand ISIS the keys for how to invade the Capitol next: Jan. 6 committee member
February 26, 2023
Rupert Murdoch's Fox News could be handing tools to give information to terrorists seeking to attack the United States, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said when speaking to MSNBC on Sunday.
Lofgren served on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. Fox's Tucker Carlson was handed all of the videos and information from the committee's findings, which would hand potential terrorists the information necessary to enter the Capitol and kill members of Congress.
When Republicans took over Congress in January, they removed all metal detectors from entrances to the Capitol so that armed members could carry their guns onto the floor. That could be a problem for others entering the Capitol with the intent to harm a branch of America's government.
"I have a concern," said Lofgren. "There are things in the tape that we did not release at the request of the Capitol Police because it would endanger the security of the Capitol. If Tucker Carlson has been given, and as he described, unfettered access, and is prepared to use the material without regard to the security issues, that would be a problem. Obviously, Jan. 6th were Trump supporters [who] tried to overturn the government. But we had threats from international terrorism, as well. I think ISIS would love to know where the cameras are located. Where the gaps are."
She said that she doesn't fault other news outlets for requesting the videos now that Fox already has them. At the very least, the other networks can report whether Fox strategically edited them to try and make them appear more favorable. She called it "unfair" that the Speaker would hand over the tapes to only one so-called "news agency."
"On the other hand, the security issues remain," Lofgren explained. "It's not as if the Jan. 6 Committee withheld important elements of the videos. We did not, however, release a video of the Speaker's lobby as the mob tried to break in because of security for the officers. Also, members, including me, were being evacuated at the other end of the hallway. It's not a very big room. But, what we delivered to the American people is a fair representation of what happened. I think that a lot of us believe that Carlson will selectively edit to try to present a false narrative. He has been delivering a false negative about Jan. 6th throughout. Providing sensitive material to others would not solve that problem."
It makes up a total of about 44,000 hours of video. It comes at a time when Fox is facing significant lawsuits for reporting fake information about electronic voting machines and software companies. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says he will sue Carlson if he reveals the videos.
See Lofgren take on the issue below or at the link here:
How fox will endanger the Capitol by revealing 44,000 hours of footage youtu.be
