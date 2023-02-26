Migrant crossings in Mediterranean leave thousands dead

ROME (Reuters) - Dozens of migrants died on Sunday after they were shipwrecked off southern Italy, the latest such disaster. The United Nations has registered more than 20,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014, making it the most dangerous migrant crossing in the world. Here is a timeline of some of the worst shipwrecks in the zone over the past eight years, according to data gathered by the U.N.'s missing migrants project. The number of dead relates to bodies that were recovered. The figure given for the numbers of missing is often provided by survivors. In mos...