NRSC Chair Rick Scott humiliated as GOP senator shreds Herschel Walker right in front of him

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) blasted former Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker as National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) Chair Rick Scott scowled behind him.

At a Wednesday press conference about the defense budget, Braun addressed Herschel Walker's loss in the Georgia race for U.S. Senate. As NRSC chair, Scott was responsible for providing resources to Walker's campaign.

"Candidate quality does count," Braun complained. "And then you could never have anything that's going to resonate generally if there's not a clear plan of what you're for. We are basically for nothing and we complain about it along the way and then say, well, maybe we'll tell you after elected."

"That's not going to work," he added.

Watch the video clip below from C-SPAN.