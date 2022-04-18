Mike Lee must be held accountable for his actions to 'subvert our election': Former US attorney general

Former Attorney General Eric Holder is calling for Sen. Mike Lee to be held accountable for his role in attempting to overthrow the 2020 election.

It was revealed last week that Lee was very involved in efforts to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House, even though there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

CNN released over 100 text messages from Lee and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) that were sent between the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and they showed Lee was initially 100 percent committed to Trump's election overthrow efforts, although he eventually got cold feet when Trump's lawyers produced no hard evidence of fraud.

In response, Holder tweeted, "Mike Lee has to be confronted about his actions to subvert our electoral process and then held accountable. Let him explain - if he can - his efforts. Media focus on this is not partisan - it’s their job."

READ MORE: Jared Kushner boasts of connections with Russians and Saudis in leaked pitch to investors