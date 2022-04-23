'Rock star' Mike Lee gets standing ovations from Utah GOP — Dems do not nominate a candidate: reports

Eight days after CNN released text messages showing Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) had supported Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election despite telling the public the opposite, Utah Republicans provided him of a vote of confidence.

Lee dodged local reporters but eventually attempted to defend his texts.

At the Utah Republican Party nominating convention on Saturday, Lee won easily, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

"After a nearly two-hour delay caused by problems with the electronic voting system, the convention finally got rolling with the U.S. Senate race," the newspaper reported. "Lee cruised to an easy victory, grabbing three-quarters of the delegate vote. Lee is the closest thing to a rock star you’ll find among the Utah Republican base. Delegates gave him a standing ovation as he took and exited the stage for his speech."

There was also big news as the Democratic Party convention.

ABC 4 News anchor Glen Mills reports Utah Democrats "delegates have voted not to nominate a candidate for U.S. Senate. Instead, they will back Independent Evan McMullin in the general election."

Former Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT), who also served as the mayor of Salt Lake City, said McMullin's independent coalition "can win this race and defeat Mike Lee."

Democrats narrow control of the U.S. Senate includes two independents who caucus with the party, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Angus King (I-ME).