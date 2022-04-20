WATCH: GOP's Mike Lee won't respond to questions about his involvement in attempts to overturn 2020 election

While back home in Utah, Sen. Mike Lee (R) was confronted about the text messages published by CNN that revealed his involvement in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Lee was asked about the texts by The Salt Lake City Tribune but his staffers stepped in, blocking access.

While talking to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, Lee pledged his loyalty and tried to press the White House on ways to circumvent the vote of the people. At first, Lee was trying to convince Meadows to bring Sidney Powell into the fold after she suggested that long-dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez stole the election.

At one point, Lee said he was working “14 hour days” trying to help Trump. In another text, he begged Meadows, “Please tell me what I should be saying.”

Since returning home, he's adopted the quiet approach to questions from his constituents, refusing to take questions during events this week.

Saturday is the GOP state convention in Utah where Lee is scheduled to speak along with featured speaker Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA). He's also scheduled to appear at local businesses Wednesday at 11 a.m. but won't take questions there either.

See the SLT video below:

Sen. Mike Lee refuses to answer questions at the Summit County GOP Convention (4/19/2022) www.youtube.com

