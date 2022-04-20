‘It’s getting worse for him’: Maddow breaks down Mike Lee’s growing scandals

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC broke down the latest scandals involving the efforts of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) to overturn the 2020 election.

"A few days ago, we learned from CNN that Utah Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee had comported himself after the November election and in the lead up to the January 6th attack in a way that didn't at all match what he has said publicly about what he did at the time," Maddow reported.

"Sen. Lee has repeatedly presented himself as a person who didn't approve of Donald Trump's efforts to try to overturn the election and stay in power even though he had lost. He's presented himself as someone who had a real patriotic conscience about that kind of thing, not just a conservative, but a constitutional conservative, who never would have gone along with any of those scams," Maddow explained. "Well, then, CNN obtained text messages that Sen. Lee sent to Trump's chief of staff, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, at a time all that was going on. The text messages tell a very different story."

Maddow noted a new editorial from The Salt Lake Tribune titled, "Saturday’s Utah State Republican Convention would be a great place for Mike Lee to come clean, Editorial Board writes."

"It is past time for Mike Lee to start fessing up to all he knows about the plot to set aside the results of an honest and fair election to keep Donald Trump in power. We know Utah’s senior senator had a much greater role in that plot than he has previously acknowledged, his constituents deserve a much more detailed accounting of what went on and the extent of Lee’s participation in it," the newspaper noted. "Yesterday would be a great time for Lee to come clean. Saturday’s Utah State Republican Convention would be a really good opportunity, too."

