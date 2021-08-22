WATCH: Alabama Trump rally features Mike Lindell agitating crowd for ‘2021’ reinstatement

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell called for Donald Trump to be reinstated as president of the United States before the end of the year during a Saturday speech a the former president's rally in Cullman, Alabama.

"When you steal an election, you don't just steal an election and we're going to sit here and go, 'Okay, let's wait for 2020 — or let's wait for 2024.' I'll tell you what, it's Trump 2021," Lindell told the crowd.

"That's what it is, 2021!" he said, to thunderous applause from the crowd of Trump supporters.

"If we don't solve 2020, there is no 2022 and 2024," he warned.

Watch: