'You can see evil rising!' Mike Lindell uncorks apocalyptic 'End Times' rant on Steve Bannon's podcast

MyPIllow CEO Mike Lindell on Thursday uncorked an apocalyptic rant during an interview on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast.

Lindell started out by lamenting the general state of the world now that former President Donald Trump is no longer in the White House.

"I mean, everything got flipped on its head, from the China Virus and the biggest crime ever with the election," he said. "And now, the stuff that's manifested from that... all this evil! I mean, all this evil, stuff that doesn't make sense! You've got an administration and you were just saying this president has the lowest ratings, he's not president!"

Lindell's rant then took on a decidedly more God-centric turn.

"This is a spiritual battle," he said. "Because you can just see evil rising!"

Later in the segment, Lindell alluded to the apocalypse.

"I think it's in the Bible where they say, all of a sudden you get to End Times where evil becomes good and they say good is evil!" he lamented. "I mean, this is the game that evil does, that they're playing... When they tell you stuff that is fake news, it's true! Everything has been flipped on its head!"

