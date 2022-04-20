'It's going to shock the country!' Mike Lindell insists his final triumph over 2020 election coming Thursday

On Tuesday, MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell pushed his latest claim that he is on the brink of overturning the 2020 presidential election — and even claimed that on Thursday, "if everything goes right," he will secure a "preliminary injunction" against the long-settled results.
"We are — the preliminary injunction, the first one in the United States, it's going to be, come out on Thursday. We're looking at Thursday, if everything goes right," said Lindell on his show. "Now, I'm not going to give all the details, there's a lot of surprises. It's going to shock the country, as a matter of fact. How we're doing these, and how they're going down."
Lindell then lashed out at the media for not taking his wild claims about election fraud seriously.
"So you journalists out there that are watching — you know who I'm talking about — all you that write the stupid stories on, you know, this subpoena and that subpoena, how about talking about the biggest crime in history, and how about these preliminary injunctions and what we're going with the evidence," he said. "We're taking the evidence from the machines, because we know what's inside them."
Watch below:
Mike Lindell announces tonight that he is finally about to get the last laugh on his critics: \u201cWe\u2019re looking at Thurs, if everything goes right. I\u2019m not going to give all the details. There\u2019s a lot of surprises. It\u2019s going to shock the country, as a matter of fact.\u201dpic.twitter.com/nwuvao53YB— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1650411020
