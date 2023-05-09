'$5 million fiasco': Mike Lindell sourly snaps at order to pay election claim debunker
Real America's Voice/screen grab

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell made public comments after being ordered to pay a man $5 million for debunking his claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Last month, an arbitration panel said Lindell must pay $5 million to a software engineer who debunked the election claims. Lindell had offered a reward to anyone who could prove him wrong as part of his 2021 Cyber Symposium.

After spending a few weeks out of the public eye, Lindell spoke about the arbitration on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast on Tuesday.

"Everyone heard about the $5 million fiasco," he griped, "that challenged, or challenging the evidence, or some of the evidence that I have."

"And we're taking that; we talked about it with the lawyers yesterday; we're taking that to court," he added. "So that's the report on that."

Watch the video clip below.

