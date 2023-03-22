'It's the Antichrist': Mike Lindell warns AI will take 'control' if voting machines are not destroyed
Real America's Voice/screen grab

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell expressed the fear artificial intelligence (A.I.) systems would take control of humankind if voting machines are not destroyed.

During an interview on Wednesday, Lindell and War Room host Steve Bannon discussed why A.I. could be the "Antichrist."

"Mike Lindell, you've got some thoughts on artificial [intelligence] and, look, I'm telling people, hey, this is the Antichrist," Bannon prompted. "I hate to be so blunt about it, right? It's not going to be a human."

For his part, Lindell linked the danger of A.I. to voting machines.

"We're at this apex in history now," the pillow executive opined. "If we don't get rid of these electronic voting machines, if we don't get rid of the machines and get back to having elections and not selections, we have to elect the people that are going to regulate this artificial intelligence."

"We're going have artificial intelligence regardless," he continued. "But you better have the right people regulating it. You could frame people for anything. You could do anything with that, and we're going to just be controlled."

"And you're right!" Lindell agreed. "It's like the Antichrist, but that's why it's so important what we're doing right now to get elections back instead of selections because the people you're going to be regulating something that's so powerful that something man has never seen."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

