Mike Lindell: I talked to Trump and 'he's very positive' about being reinstated
Donald Trump and Mike Lindell. (Facebook)

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Monday insisted that former President Donald Trump feels "very positive" about the 2020 presidential election being overturned.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones asked Lindell if Trump was positive about the prospects of being "reinstated."

"Mike, when you talk to Trump -- and he's come out and said I may be reinstated, evidence is coming out -- I know you talk to him," Jones explained. "What is he saying? Does he seem positive or where is Trump in all this?"

"He's very positive," Lindell replied, "because he sees other things happening in other fronts like, you know, Arizona, that audit coming out, all the stuff they're finding in Georgia. We have new audits starting in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin."

"This is all going to come crumbling down like dominoes," he added. "And you know, he's getting validated for everything he said in November, December -- of course this election was stolen. So he's just getting validated and proven right."

Lindell noted that Trump believes "there's not going to be a 2022 or a 2024" election unless the 2020 election is overturned.

Watch the video below.

Video 2020 Election SmartNews