Mike Lindell says he's found 'two places' that didn't cheat in 2020 — but it's a secret

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed on Wednesday that there were only "two places" that didn't cheat with voting machines in the 2020 presidential election -- but the locations are a secret.

During an appearance on Real America's Voice with host Steve Bannon, Lindell revealed that he was issuing new warnings to all counties in the United States to preserve records from the 2020 presidential election.

"I'm serving papers now on all 3,200 and some odd counties in the United States tomorrow or today, tomorrow and Friday to preserve evidence, to not delete the 2020 election because guess what? They're all involved in lawsuits. We all forget about these billion-dollar lawsuits that are out there."

The pillow executive argued that records owned by county boards of elections are "evidence" in lawsuits against him.

"So my lawyers all agree, they go, yeah, let's do it," he recalled. "So all you county clerks or commissioners out there that are watching, you better not delete the 2020 election. Just saying."

According to Lindell, the records would show "100% that it was algorithms used by machines" to steal the election from former President Donald Trump.

"We've only found two places where it wasn't used and can't even reveal them right now," he concluded.

Lindell is facing a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems related to his crusade to overturn the 2020 election.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.