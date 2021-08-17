WATCH: Mike Lindell goes on unhinged rant at Sean Hannity for not covering his disastrous Cyber Symposium

On Monday, speaking to the far-right One America News Network, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell unloaded on Fox News' Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham for not helping him promote his so-called "cyber symposium" investigating voter fraud — even though the symposium didn't actually uncover any voter fraud.

"We're gonna pull down those packet captures out of those routers, and then let's just see how all fifty states come back!" said Lindell. "This is disgusting, Dominion sues good old OAN heroes, OANs are heroes. Where's Fox? Where's Fox? Newsmax, they sue OAN and Newsmax the morning of the symposium, you know why? ... He got sued because he ran my content that Fox would not run."

He then called out Fox News hosts for not doing enough to reinstate Trump as president.

"Fox, you need to step it up and help save our country," snapped Lindell. "I seen stuff by Dan Bongino on there, he goes, I say whatever I want on my show and people are going after him ... Sean Hannity once told me, Mike, I can say anything I want on Fox as long as it's the truth. Well the truth is, Sean, we had a cyber symposium, and the truth is ... you're not saying anything on your show! Neither are you, Laura. Trunker—" a seeming reference to Tucker Carlson "—tried a few times to talk about the 2020 election, I give him some credit ... but none of 'em were talking!"



