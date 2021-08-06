'What is this?' CNN reporter baffled after Mike Lindell shows him 'proof of nothing' in train wreck interview

CNN reporter Drew Griffin asked MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to hand over his purportedly bombshell voter fraud evidence -- and he came away thinking that Lindell simply had no idea how voting works.

During an interview that aired on Thursday night, Lindell handed Griffin a document that he claimed was his linchpin in proving that the Chinese government had interfered to illegitimately elect President Joe Biden last year.

Griffin showed the document to cybersecurity experts, however, and they all said they had no idea what Lindell believed the document proved.

"What is this?" asked a baffled Griffin.

"That's just one piece of 1.2 billion lines of data from the election, OK?" Lindell replied. "Within that will be timestamps when it happened, there'll be flips in there."

"We sent this to our experts," Griffin replied. "They said that it doesn't show any specific actions of any kind, election-related or not, and it's proof of nothing."

"OK," said a defensive Lindell. "He said that's nothing, huh? Then you didn't hire a cyber expert."

In fact, Griffin said CNN talked with nine top cybersecurity experts, all of whom said Lindell's document proved nothing, and one of whom called Lindell's claims "completely ridiculous."

Watch the video below.



