MyPillow CEO live streams failure of his own social network while announcing new $1.6 billion election lawsuit

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Monday announced that his company is suing Dominion Voting Systems for $1.6 billion to match the $1.6 billion lawsuit that has been leveled against him. Dominion has said that Lindell defamed the company by falsely claiming that its software had helped to steal the election from former President Donald Trump.

During what was billed as the debut of a new social media platform, FrankSpeech.com, Lindell appeared on live streaming video to say that the site had failed to launch due to hackers.

"MyPillow has just sued Dominion for $1.6 billion," he said. "This is a free speech case. This is a First Amendment case."

"And what a day to do this on the same day of launching Frank and they did everything they could all night long, destroying, destroying us," Lindell added. "And we got live to you, we got live early. You're not going to be able to put in your profiles like we said until, um, sometime today."

Lindell also presented a digital counter, which he said represented the number of people accessing his site. But at the time of recording, the site was unaccessible for most users.

Law professor Alan Dershowitz also joined Lindell's broadcast to support the lawsuit against Dominion.

Watch a portion of the broadcast below.