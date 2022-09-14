Hardee's pokes fun at Mike Lindell after FBI agents seized his phone at one of their restaurants
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell (Real America's Voice/screen grab)

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed on Tuesday that FBI agents had seized his phone while he was at a Hardee's restaurant -- and now the fast food franchise is using it to gin up some easy publicity.

On Wednesday morning, the official Hardee's Twitter account wrote that "Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits."

The use of the word "pillowy" is a clear reference to Lindell, who before becoming America's most infamous 2020 election conspiracy theorist was best known for being a wealthy pillow monger.

Some of Hardee's followers replied with memes mocking Lindell for being in potential legal jeopardy -- check out some reactions below.

IN OTHER NEWS: Doug Mastriano shredded by local paper for 'chilling' plans to overturn future elections




SmartNews