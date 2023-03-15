Mike Lindell says he's being audited by the IRS '100%' because of voting machines

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said this week he is being audited by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, and he attributed the action to his crusade against voting machines.

Lindell broke the news of his audit during a Wednesday appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast.

"They attacked MyPillow, which is an employee-owned company. And it's amazing, Steve, how all these [voting] machine companies get protected," Lindell told Bannon. "But it's disgusting. Now we're getting an audit. We have an audit coming against MyPillow. All this stuff they're just attacking."

"The IRS is auditing you guys?" Bannon asked.

"Yeah, absolutely," Lindell confirmed. "It's, you know, where did that come from?"

"Are you implying that you think that this came as a political payback for your efforts to make sure the 2020 election is sorted out?" Bannon wondered.

"100%," Lindell replied. "You know, we got to get rid of these machines. And all I do is get attacked every day for it. And it's the pushback that comes from every barrel, from my phone being taken by the FBI, now the IRS audit, and my company being attacked every single day."

"And, Steve, it's an all-out assault because what?" he added. "Because I'm on same-day voting, paper ballot, hand-counted. And it's our own party that pushes back a lot in these states too, and it's disgusting."

